Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.57 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 913.54 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

