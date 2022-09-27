Neutrino Token Price Reaches $9.33 on Top Exchanges (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $25.61 million and $48,216.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.33 or 0.00046270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,505 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

