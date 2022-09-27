Neutron (NTRN) Price Down 46.4% Over Last Week

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $44,906.65 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00070887 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000211 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

