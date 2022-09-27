NewB.Farm (NEWB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $177,054.37

NewB.Farm (NEWB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One NewB.Farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00022905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewB.Farm has a total market cap of $177,054.37 and approximately $10,616.00 worth of NewB.Farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewB.Farm has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NewB.Farm

NewB.Farm (NEWB) is a coin. NewB.Farm’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

NewB.Farm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

