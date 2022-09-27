Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NGT stock opened at C$55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$53.19 and a 52-week high of C$108.98.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.