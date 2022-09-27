NewYorkCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $544,459.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00273923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001370 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002538 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 143,767,458,901 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

