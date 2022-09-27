NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 3.0 %
NXRT stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
