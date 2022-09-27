NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

NXRT stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

