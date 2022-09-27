NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get NICE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.