Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.0511 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $2.63 million and $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

