NiiFi (NIIFI) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. NiiFi has a total market capitalization of $2,151.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NiiFi has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NiiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.

About NiiFi

NiiFi’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NiiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

