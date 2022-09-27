Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

