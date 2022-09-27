Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

