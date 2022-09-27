Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 1,282 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

