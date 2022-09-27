Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27.

