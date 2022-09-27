Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

