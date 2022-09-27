Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IYT opened at $198.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

