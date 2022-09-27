Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IGM stock opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $280.60 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average is $329.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.