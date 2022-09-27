Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $462.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $461.31 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.