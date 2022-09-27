Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,528,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,117,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

