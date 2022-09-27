Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

