Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $282,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,015,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.