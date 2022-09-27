Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

