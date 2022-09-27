Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

