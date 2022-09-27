Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 179.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth $262,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

