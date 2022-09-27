Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $215.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

