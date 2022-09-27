Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,171,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

