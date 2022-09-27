Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $326.98 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.39 and a one year high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

