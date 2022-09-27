Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $142.39 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

