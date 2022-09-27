Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPHQ opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

