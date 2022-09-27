Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

TJX opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

