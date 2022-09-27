Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,072,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,629,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

