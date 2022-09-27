Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $593,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

