Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

