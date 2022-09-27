Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

