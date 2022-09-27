Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 371,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 353,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

