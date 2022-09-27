Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 425 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

