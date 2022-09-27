Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

