Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

