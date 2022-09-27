Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,896.00

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.
About Nimbus Governance Token
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.