Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0012

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,402,324,898 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.