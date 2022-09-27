Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0012

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,402,324,898 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

