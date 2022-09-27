Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.70 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

