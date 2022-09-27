NoLimitCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $350,935.61 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $350,935.61 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 379.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

