NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

