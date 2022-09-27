NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

