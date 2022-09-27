NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 271.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMN opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

