Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 575.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $692,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,933 shares of company stock valued at $800,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

