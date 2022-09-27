NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Trading Down 2.4 %

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NWE opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.