NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.77. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.77.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

