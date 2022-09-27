Novacoin Price Reaches $0.0196 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $45,697.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

